This Orange-Wrapped Tesla Model 3 Looks Alluring!

This Tesla Model 3 has got modifications worth $10,000 (approx. Rs 7.57 lakh), which include this orange wrap, custom springs, sway bars and alloy wheels etc

This particular Tesla Model 3 has been wrapped by Signature Custom Wraps based in Florida, United States. The owner of this particular EV says that he took the inspiration for the orange wrap from the matte orange Tesla Model 3 owned by Jen AMayesing of Signature Custom Wraps. The car has been dubbed ‘Stormbreaker’.

The orange vinyl wrap that has been applied to the said car is called Tangerine Dream by Oracal. Apart from the wrap, the car has also been equipped with Eibach Springs, Unplugged Performance Sway Bars, along with 20-inch EV Wheel Direct Roadster Style Rims. According to the owner, the total cost of the current work on this car is over $10,000.

Apart from these modifications, this Tesla Model 3 will soon be getting a custom body kit, carbon fiber hood, air suspension, and full underglow lights. These additional customisations are expected to cost the owner about $11,000, but will definitely make this Model 3 a serious street racer EV. As of now, Tesla offers the Model 3 with either a single motor RWD setup, or a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration.

The standard range Tesla Model 3 gets a total driving range of 250 miles, and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, before topping out at 140 mph. On the other hand, the long range AWD version gets two electric motors, and has a claimed range of 322 miles. This variant is capable to reach the speed of 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, and has a top speed of 145 mph.

However, Tesla also offers another variant of the Model 3 i.e. the Performance trim. This model shares the range and top speed with the long range version. However, it is quicker, and does 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.

Apart from the four-door Model 3 sedan, Tesla also sells Model S five-door liftback sedan, the seven-seat SUV Model X, as well as the Model Y, which is a compact crossover.