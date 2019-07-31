This One-Of-A-Kind Mahindra Bolero Six-Wheeler Is Simply Mind Blowing

The modified Mahindra Bolero six-wheeler comes with a number of exte

The Bolero has been the ultimate workhorse for Mahindra & Mahindra and has maintained consistent sales for the largest passenger UV manufacturer in the country over the last several years. Just as the Scorpio, the Bolero has the unique knack of being supple to modifications.

Thus, you do often see owners taking their Boleros to the custom workshops and get them fitted with accessories how they desire. In the least case, subtle body graphics and bigger front tyres are part of the agenda. However, they are owners who take them too seriously and want to exploit the Bolero’s full potential.

The custom job showed here is performed by SD Nakodar known for his restomods. This Bolero is so unique that you wouldn’t find an alternative anywhere else. The major change occurs on the chassis side as a new axle has been installed to make the standard MUV a six-wheeler with peculiar stance.

In a bizarre case, the modified Mahindra Bolero has been badged Jeep and it features a new set of rounded four-part headlamps and an aggressive steel-made bumper along with bigger Roadian MT wheels. The rear end is fitted with a hinge mount for spare tyre and it can be opened to access the rear door.

Other exterior personalisation includes new body graphics, dark themed roof rail with multiple travel lights, reflectors all around and a glossy paint scheme. Stepping inside the cabin, the modified Bolero comes with quilted upholstery, brand new seats stitched in leather, new audio system, second-row captain seating arrangement, final row side facing bench, a floating touchscreen and infotainment system.

The second-row passengers have the luxury to get access to a big screen for entertainment purposes along with roof-mounted air conditioning system. Overall, this customised Bolero is one of the best works we have witnessed in a long time and for more information and pricing the tuner can be contacted.