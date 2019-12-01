This one-of-kind robust-looking 6×6 SUV is based on a utility pick-up truck from Mahindra

The SUV segments of the Indian car market have seen unprecedented growth in the last few years. However, in spite of the huge demand for SUV models, people have so far kept themselves away from exploring the exciting world of off-roading. This is the major reason for most carmakers shying away from launching 4×4 variants of their SUVs.

In the west, the off-roading culture is much better developed and there are many SUVs that are available with highly capable 4×4 hardware. There are even some limited edition off-road-oriented models that have pretty much left a huge impression on everyone. One such model is the Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen 6×6, a bespoke 6-wheel-drive version of the most serious off-roader in the lineup of Stuttgart-based luxury car marque.

Back home, in India, we have an off-roading vehicle that seems to have been inspired by the Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen 6×6. It’s based on a Mahindra pick-up truck but comes with a long list of modifications that include a fully-functional 6×6 system. This vehicle belongs to Prashant Singh, who purchased it in 2000, but is now selling it for Rs 12 lakh.

At this price point, it might be costlier than the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha but it promises to be far more capable than any other off-roader vehicle in the mainstream car market. At the moment, this Mahindra 6×6 SUV has been registered in Indore but the current owner says that all the necessary documents and NOC from RTO can be provided in case the buyers wish to transfer the registration elsewhere.

One of the good things about this Mahindra 6×6 SUV is that it features the original engine and transmission, which means reliability is a give. However, other than a 6×6 system, the off-roader even gets upgraded brake lines to ensure enough stopping power for this SUV.

Also, the one-of-a-kind- vehicle comes with the factory-spec AC of the Mahindra Bolero. Even the power steering is from one of the Mahindra vehicles and helps you easily steer this mammoth off-roader on crowded streets.

While there are many 6-wheeled vehicles available in India, this Mahindra 6×6 SUV seems to be the only vehicle that has all the live axles. Other than the 6×6 system, the SUV also gets a WARN winch of 10 lbs capacity, Superwinch at the rear of 12 lbs capacity, 33-inch Yokohama tyres, 2 J cranes, 42-inch hi-lift jack, custom fenders, new bumpers, shovel, customised flatbed, detachable hood and a trailer hook.