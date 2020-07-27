This Older-Generation Hyundai Creta Makes 160 Horsepower!

Check out this masterfully customised old Hyundai Creta, which has been given some serious performance mods

The previous-generation Hyundai Creta was one of the most popular vehicles in India, outselling rivals like Maruti S-Cross, Renault Duster, and Nissan Kicks. Then, after the arrival of the Kia Seltos, the Creta lost its bestseller crown, but now, with the new generation model, Hyundai seems to have gained back its lost footing.

Even after the arrival of the new model, the older-generation Creta has its own cult following in India. Of course, with such massive popularity, it isn’t surprising to see plenty of modified Hyundai Creta SUVs on the roads. Here, we have another such example, which has been customised to produce significantly more power than before.

The Hyundai Creta seen in the pictures here has been tuned by ‘GT TunerZ’, a custom garage based in New Delhi. This particular model is powered by a 1.6-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel engine. In stock form, the engine is good for a maximum power of 126 hp and a peak torque of 265 Nm. To increase the power output, the SUV has been given a K&N ait filter and a Stage 1 Quantum ECU tine.

With just the above-mentioned engine enhancements, this Creta now belts out 160 hp and 325 Nm! To handle all the extra horsepower, the tyres and wheels have also been upgraded. The Creta now wears 18-inch Rizo alloy wheels with 245/45 Dunlop Sport Maxx tyres. The car also sports aftermarket projector headlamps, which enhance the look of the car.

Needless to say, this is quite an impressive custom build, one that is sure to capture the interest of all the diesel-heads out there. It should also be noted that the older-generation Creta’s 1.6-litre diesel mill was more powerful than the current-generation model’s 1.5-litre diesel unit, which only makes 114 hp and 250 Nm.

The older-generation was also available with a 1.4-litre diesel engine and a 1.6-litre petrol engine. The former was good for 89 hp and 220 Nm, while the latter was capable of churning out 121 hp and 151 Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox was offered as standard, while a 6-speed automatic was offered as an option on the 1.6L petrol and 1.6L diesel.