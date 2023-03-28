This Off-Road SUV Is A Bigger Hyundai Creta On Steroids

Hyundai Mufasa Adventure concept will give rise to a production five-seater SUV in April 2023 to replace the iX35

A few days ago, Hyundai introduced an all-new concept car in China with off-road adventures in India. The name, Hyundai Mufasa Adventure, is inspired by the Lion King character, the father of Simba. The production version will be revealed that the Shaghai Auto Show next month before hitting the Chinese market by the middle of this calendar year.

The Hyundai Mufasa Adventure comes with a host of off-road accessories as it is design to be driven off the beaten path but not every accessory will enter production. One of the major highlights is the set of all-terrain tyres with 18-inch alloy wheels. The higher ground clearance and wider stance ensure a legit off-roader look.

The road-going model is expected to have a similar size to the Hyundai Tucson and it will sit in place of the iX35. As for the dimensions, it measures 4,475 mm in length and in comparison, it is 25 mm shorter than the iX35. The design is heavily influenced by the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy as the vertically stacked LED headlamps and an upright front fascia with a prominent black grille section remind us of the Tucson and Telluride.

The brawny looking bumper has Mufasa written on it while the lift kit, front skid plate, auxiliary lights, LED light bar covering the entire width at the rear, black finished pillars, roof and wing mirrors, muscular wheel arches, and side steps add to the visual stance. The five-seater’s interior was not shown by Hyundai.

But the production-spec version could get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The equipment list will also comprise an all-digital instrument console, ambient lighting, multiple airbags, ADAS based driver assistive and safety technologies, wireless smartphone charger and so on.

The SUV will derive power from a 2.0L four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 158 hp while a hybrid version can be expected in the near future. As for India, Hyundai will more likely launch the Ai3 micro SUV later this year to take on Tata Punch.