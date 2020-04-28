This Neev’s Y2 Custom RE Interceptor 650 Has A Killer Instinct

The custom Y2 based on Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 gets custom hand-built parts and aftermarket accessories to bring an ultra sporty vibe

Neev Motorcycles is a custom motorcycle builder based out of New Delhi and its has come up with a cafe racer/streetfighter styled modified bike christened the Y2. Ever since the 650 Twins went on sale in late 2018, we have seen several customised motorcycles based on them courtesy of their versatile character by being a no-nonsense premium duo.

The Y2 uses the same 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of peak torque with 270-degree firing order. The powertrain is paired with the six-speed transmission with slipper clutch as standard and as you may already know, a dual-channel ABS system is also part of the standard package.

While Neev Motorcycles did not make any changes to alter the performance numbers of its custom Y2, the changes to the design are just apparent. Neev says the Y2 runs on 110/70 R17 front and 200/55 R17 rear tubeless tyres and boasts high-end aftermarket accessories. The Y2 is a more stripped down version of the regular Interceptor 650 with styling makeovers for a more ominous presence.

Adorning a custom grey metallic paint job, the Y2 comes equipped with bar-end mirrors, dual headlamp setup, custom handlebar, LED tail lamp, LED turn signals, K&N air filter as well as “race” exhaust system. Other changes include a slew of hand-built body parts like the front and rear fenders, tank, frame covers, belly pan along with a custom swingarm.

Neev claims that the Y2 has a custom built frame as well along with a redesigned fuel tank with 15-litre capacity, dual rear shock absorbers, gold-painted USD front forks and new alloy wheels. The paint job in the rendered images appears beautifully crafted and the chopped rear end with fat rear rubber and fender brings a bobber vibe.

The exposed dual shocks, carbonfibre-like finish on the fuel tank and its extensions, a compact single seat, round-shaped yet eccentric headlamps, and subtle black accents add to the glamour of the Y2.