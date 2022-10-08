This Modified Yamaha RX100 Reminds Of The 1995 Yamaha MotoGP Bike

The Yamaha RX100 is one of the most iconic bikes and this custom-made unit boasts a strong character

The Yamaha RX100 is one of the most talked about and appreciated classics that we have today and not only offers a simple design but is also known for its practical and tough build. The buyers are often seen customising their bikes to give them a personal touch and this modified Yamaha RX100 boasts a custom-made setup that will remind you of the 1995 Yamaha MotoGP bike.

For starters, this RX100 has been worked upon by Yogi from YC Design and has been restored and finished with a custom look that gives it a new identity. This modified bike now gets the famous Yamaha Speed Block GP design that is finished in a bright yellow shade.

It also gets round white LED headlights while we also see strong graphics that make it look even sportier. It also gets new chrome parts, new seat covers, and blacked-out elements to complement the design. The paint job gets Ceramic Pro coating that will not only ensure its long life but in addition to this, will also offer commendable gloss and hydrophobic properties.

Except for the cosmetic updates, it also gets a taller front fork while the stock rear suspension has been replaced with a new twin shock absorber setup borrowed from TVS. The seat height has also gone up to 815 mm from 765 mm.

The braking setup is now better and has been sourced from a TVS Apache while we also see a steel-braided brake line for better performance and reliability. The new custom setup also features new stainless steel wire-spoke rims, SS Allen head bolts, and aluminium footpegs borrowed from the Yamaha FZ16.

The Yamaha RX100 was one of the most feature-rich and practical commuted bikes at the peak of its era and was offered with a 98 cc petrol engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 11 bhp and 10.39 Nm respectively. In its stock configuration, the bike was capable of doing a 0-60 kmph run in just 7.5 seconds.