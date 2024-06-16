This Modified Yamaha R15 V3 Cafe Racer Has Stunning Looks

The Yamaha Cafe 155 gets a neatly integrated custom bikini fairing, bar-end mirrors and a newly designed circular tail lamp. It also comes with a new blacked-out windscreen and an aftermarket exhaust

This modified Yamaha R15 V3 Cafe Racer looks stunning. Called the Cafe 155, this retro-styled bike is manufactured in India by a transportation designer named Mohammed Fahd. The custom-built bike has interesting styling, making it visually appealing. Let’s take a look at some of its key highlights.

At the front, the Yamaha Cafe 155 gets a custom bikini fairing instead of a factory fairing that houses a circular headlamp with a number 46 faceplate. This new custom fairing gives the bike a classic cafe racer aesthetic, taking away the sporty look associated with the current-gen Yamaha R15. Furthermore, the bike comes equipped with a new blacked-out windscreen.

Flaunting a bright yellow colour fairing, the Yamaha Cafe 155 stand out as compared to the regular Yamaha R15, available in subtle colour options. Even the 46 number added over the faceplate adds a sporty streak to the bike. Furthermore, the cafe racer retains its clip-on handlebars but now features newly added bar-end mirrors for enhanced styling. The riding seat remains the same as the R15, however the fuel tank and pillion seat cover receive yellow colour inserts.

Talking about the rear, the Yamaha R15 Cafe 155 gets a redesigned tail-lamp setup and now comes with a circular tail-lamp, which looks quite good. The bike’s rear gets a minimalist look, foregoing the tank hugger and indicators that are offered on the current-gen Yamaha R15.

Additionally, the modified Yamaha R15 V3 Cafe Racer sports an aftermarket exhaust in place of stock exhaust. The aftermarket exhaust might increase the performance and make it faster than the stock unit. All in all, the custom-built bike looks remarkably impressive, successfully capturing the beloved retro cafe racer aesthetic. Mohammed Fahd not only designed the parts but also had them 3D printed, resulting in a perfectly finished bike.

In other news, Yamaha Motor Company is working to introduce a ‘unique’ electric scooter catering to the demands of customers, having the company’s signature attributes of performance, styling and speed.