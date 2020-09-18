This Modified Toyota Fortuner With Black & Yellow Exterior Looks Majestic

Check out this customised 2017 Toyota Fortuner, which sports a mustard yellow wrap job and a blacked-out roof

Toyota Fortuner is the most popular SUV in its segment, outselling its rivals – Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4 – by a huge margin. The vehicle was first introduced in India back in 2009, and its second-generation model was launched in 2016 in our market, and has remained mostly unchanged since then.

Of course, with such popularity, there are plenty of customisation options available for it, a lot of which are aftermarket. Over the year, we’ve seen plenty of examples of modified Toyota Fortuner SUVs on the streets and on the internet as well. These customised examples range from simple paint/wrap jobs to extensive off-road builds. Here, we have another example of the former kind.

This particular Toyota Fortuner is from Trivandrum, Kerala, and belongs to a certain Prabhiraj N. The changes aren’t a lot, but they manage to completely transform the SUV’s look nonetheless. The first thing we notice here is its unique mustard yellow colour scheme, which seems like a wrap job and not a paint job. Complementing it is the blacked-out roof, along with black pillars.

The front end features a new grille, with four horizontal chrome slats along with chrome outlining. The front bumper is stock, and has the same fog lamps, with chrome surround for its housings. There is also custom cladding on both sides of the SUV, near the bottom of the doors. The ORVMs have also been wrapped in black, and the door handles are chrome plated units.

The vehicle also features a set of black-out custom wheels, but the tyres are normal road-spec ones, and not knobbly off-road rubber. Even the suspension is stock, and hasn’t been raised at all. Interestingly, this means that this modified Fortuner is probably completely legal. Any changes to the chassis or engine are illegal, but wrap jobs, paint jobs, and interior mods are allowed by the Government.

This 2017 Toyota Fortuner is the 2.8L diesel AT 4X2 model. It is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, which generates 177 PS and 450 Nm, and comes paired to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels.