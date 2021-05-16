This Modified Toyota Fortuner Legender Gets Heavy Duty Off-Road Mods

Check out this custom-built Toyota Fortuner Legender by Thailand-based Loft Modify, which features plenty of off-road modifications

Last year, Toyota globally debuted the Fortuner facelift, while also introducing the world to a new variant of the SUV – Fortuner Legender. The Legender version featured a slightly different exterior design compared to the standard Fortuner, and offered a few extra features as well. Earlier this year, the facelifted Fortuner and Fortuner Legender made their way to a few other markets, including India and Thailand.

Toyota Fortuner is quite a popular SUV among enthusiasts around the world, and most owners love to customise it as well. Here, we have a modified Toyota Fortuner Legender from Thailand, built by Loft Modify, which looks brilliant thanks to all the off-road mods it sports. The most noticeable changes are the new wheels and tyres; the SUV wears a set of 22-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with 33×12.5-inch mountain tyres.

The new tyres are extremely wide and extend a little beyond the wheel arches, giving the SUV a very muscular and aggressive stance. The vehicle also gets an aftermarket suspension system, to further improve its off-road capabilities. We also see auto-folding side steps here, which not only look extremely cool but are practical as well.

There don’t seem to be a lot of aesthetic changes here; the SUV sports the ‘Emotional Red’ paint scheme, which includes blacked-out pillars and roof. The paint scheme looks extremely pretty, and we’re a little sad that Toyota doesn’t offer this colour option on the Indian version. The Thailand-spec Toyota Fortuner Legender is available with two engine options.

The first one is a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel motor, capable of generating a peak power and torque of 151 PS and 400 Nm, respectively. The second one is a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel motor, with 206 PS and 500 Nm on tap. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, and can be had with either an RWD system or 4WD system.

This particular model is the 2.8L 4WD variant, which is the top-most variant of the Toyota Fortuner range in Thailand. In the Thai market, the price of Toyota Fortuner starts at 13,49,000 Thai Baht, and goes all the way up to 18,39,000 Thai Baht (~ INR 31.54 lakh to INR 42.99 lakh).