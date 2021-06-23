This Modified Tata Altroz Wears A Sporty Body Kit & 17-Inch Rims

Check out this customised Tata Altroz, which features mods like a sporty body kit, a new exhaust, premium leather upholstery, etc

Tata Altroz was launched in India back in January 2020, and it currently is the safest hatchback one can buy in our market, with a 5-star adult safety rating from Global NCAP. Thanks to the high safety factor and the new turbo-petrol engine launched earlier this year, the Tata hatchback is fairly popular among buyers these days. Many of these owners are auto enthusiasts, who love to modify their rides.

This particular modified Tata Altroz belongs to Manu Prabhakar (IG @99_notout_). The vehicle sports a lot of mods, which we shall go through in brief. Starting at the front, we see a pair of custom foglamps with an LED DRL ring inside each. A splitter has also been added at the front, below the bumper, which gives the car a sporty appeal.

The stock wheels have been replaced by aftermarket 17-inch rims, and it seems like the owner like to swap wheels, which seems fun in all honesty. The vehicle gets side skirts as well, and we also see side splitters on it. The front and side splitters sport a Gloss Black finish, which contrasts nicely with the High Street Gold exterior paint.

At the rear, the bumper gets a diffuser treatment, along with a new valvetronic exhaust. There are plenty of changes to the interior as well. The seats now sport brown leather covers, which look very premium. The vehicle gets an aftermarket Android-based touchscreen infotainment system as well, and ambient cabin lighting has also been added.

The engine of the vehicle doesn’t feature any modifications. This here is a base XE petrol variant, which has a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 gasoline engine under the hood. This powerplant generates a peak power of 86 PS and 113 Nm. The total cost of all the modifications on the car has been reported at around Rs. 1.3 lakh, and the customisation was done by the owner, along with his friends who own a garage.

Other engine options available on the Altroz are a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit (90 PS/200 Nm) and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit (110 PS/140 Nm). There’s a single transmission option available on Tata Altroz – a 5-speed manual gearbox.