This Modified Tata Altroz Looks HOT With 17-inch Concave Rims

Here, we have a customised Tata Altroz, which wears 17-inch AD wheels, along with an aftermarket front spoiler

Tata Altroz was first introduced in the Indian market back in January of last year, and was updated with a new engine option (and new features) earlier this year. The Altroz is quite popular among buyers, thanks largely to the safety on offer. Regular readers would remember that the Altroz is currently the safest hatchback on sale in India, with a 5-star adult safety rating and a 3-star child safety rating awarded by Global NCAP.

The Altroz is quite a handsome vehicle, but some people believe there is room for improvement! Here, we have a modified Tata Altroz, which has been shared online by IG user Kapil Kamat (@kaps_tyresxpress_wheels). The vehicle features a set of 17-inch, concave-shaped AD wheels, shod with Comforser tyres.

These single-tone alloy wheels feature blue lug nuts, which add a touch of sportiness to the styling. In the pictures, we can also see that this particular model sports a front lip spoiler, which looks sporty and aggressive. The overall changes to the car are few, but they help improve its styling by a significant degree.

Tata Altroz is available with three engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, which is capable of generating a peak power of 86 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. The second one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which belts out 90 PS and 200 Nm.

The third engine option is a 1.2-litre, turbocharged, 3-cylinder petrol engine, which develops 110 PS and 140 Nm. There’s only one transmission option available with all three powerplants – a 5-speed manual gearbox. A dual-clutch automatic transmission is currently under development and is expected to launch sometime this year. However, the DCT will only be offered on the turbo-petrol variants.

The price of Tata Altroz starts at Rs. 5.69 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs. 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi). In the Indian market, Tata’s premium hatchback competes with Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, and VW Polo.