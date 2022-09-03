This Modified Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Definitely Deserves Your Attention

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the first bike to be based on the new J platform and boasts a strong road presence

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is currently one of the best-selling 350cc bikes in the Indian market and is known for its premium package and powerful powertrain. The bike is currently being appreciated for its smart styling and relaxed riding experience. However, here is a modified Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that looks completely different and will surely attract a lot of eyeballs when out there on the roads.

To start with, the bike gets a new matte custom green shade complemented by black brush art designs on the fuel tank, side panels, and mudguards. In addition to this, the bike also gets a matte black finish on other body parts including the engine block and the exhaust while the grab handles too feature a similar finish.

The stock tyres have been replaced with larger and wide tyres with prominent blocks. What you will also get with this modified bike are handle-mounted black round ORVMs, and new LED headlights. The seat covers are now new and feature a quilted finish while the dark chocolate shades gels in well with the new colour shade.

The bike also gets a new metal jerry can that has been modified to be used as a lockable storage console. With a rated capacity of 5L, this book has been mounted on custom mounts that have been fabricated specifically to ensure that the co-rider’s seating experience remains comfortable.

No changes have been made to the mechanical setup of the bike and t continues to be powered by the same 349cc petrol engine. This engine churns out 20 hp and 27 Nm of maximum torque while it comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Likewise, the bike continues to feature telescopic suspension at the front and dual shockers at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a dual-disc brake setup that comes mated to a dual-channel ABS system. In the Indian market, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is priced from Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.