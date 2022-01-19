This Modified Royal Enfield Himalayan From Indonesia Looks Raunchy

Check out this custom-built Royal Enfield Himalayan, which has undergone an extensive makeover to look sportier and more badass

Royal Enfield is the most popular premium motorcycle brand in India, and in recent years, the manufacturer has been gaining popularity overseas as well. Interestingly, we have also seen a major increase in customised RE motorcycles built overseas, thanks to which we have seen some extremely pretty machines.

Here, we have a modified Royal Enfield Himalayan, which was shared online by Teddy Wahyudi. The changes to the motorcycle are fairly extensive, which make it look extremely rugged as well as sporty. At the front, we see an aftermarket LED headlamp, along with a pair of auxiliary LED lights, and all three of these lights get protective grilles.

The front fender has been removed, but the beak-style fender remains. We also see a short front visor, aftermarket knuckleguards, new round rearview mirrors, and a mobile phone mount. LED blinkers have been added at the bottom of the modified front subframe. The bike also gets a custom single-piece seat, which is scooped on the rider’s side and almost completely flat on the pillion’s side.

On the side panels, we see a Union Jack-inspired design, with an additional all-black panel added on both sides. An aftermarket exhaust has been installed here, and we also see a larger bash plate. The rear fender is new as well, at the end of which sits the rear numberplate. We also see new circular turn indicators at the rear.

No details about the engine were shared, so we’re not sure if any performance mods have been installed here. Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with a 411cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which generates a peak power of 24.31 PS and a maximum torque of 32 Nm in stock condition. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

Despite the modest power output, RE Himalayan is an extremely capable motorcycle, for long-distance touring as well as off-road riding. Also, Royal Enfield is planning to expand the Himalayan range, and as per reports 450cc and 650cc versions of the ADV are in the making. With more powerful engines on offer, RE Himalayan will become an even more enticing choice for adventure motorcycle enthusiasts.