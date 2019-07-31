This Modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 From Eimor Customs Looks Neat

Here is a modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 that is sure to catch a lot of eyeballs in spite of wearing all of its stock body panels

While we’ve come across many examples of modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 that look stunning due to the various modifications they carry, here’s a customized example from Eimor Customs that looks terrific even after carrying only some subtle modifications.

Dubbed Beloni, this modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 retains all of its original parts. However, careful observation reveals that the entire motorcycle has been given several small updates that come together to enhance the looks.

For example, the front forks have been painted black, while even the wire-spoke wheels and the engine cover get the black treatment. This is not all as even the indicator stems, headlight housing and the exhaust pipe get painted in black.

Our favourite bit is the fuel tank, which, while carried over from the stock motorcycle, carries very tastefully done graphics. Also, even the stock split seat arrangement has been retained but has been given a better look through new covers.

Even the engine has remained totally untouched. Like the stock motorcycle, even this modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets its power from a 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, Twinspark engine that produces a maximum power of 20.07 PS at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

The motor comes mated to a five-speed transmission. Even the stock brake setup, which comprises a disc rotor for the front wheel and a drum unit for the rear, has been retained. Like the stock motorcycle, the suspension duties on this modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 are performed by a set of telescopic forks at the front and a twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear.

We are impressed with the way the customizer has given this Royal Enfield motorcycle a pretty refreshing look without doing away with any of the stock parts. The Beloni is definitely yet another tasteful modification from the good chaps at Eimor Customs.