This Modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 Beach Tracker Looks Amazing

We recently came across the beautifully modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 known as the Beach Tracker, designed by Mexico-based custom house HardHead MotoStudio. The custom parts for the bike were sourced from Baak Motorcycles, a French seller. The bike designers have made a few styling changes to enhance the Classic 350’s retro appeal. Let’s take a look at its key highlights.

Starting with the front, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Beach Tracker gets a custom headlamp and newly designed turn indicators. Even the fork has been changed and the designers have also removed the headlamp cowl. Another big change is a single-pod instrument cluster. Moreover, the bike now receives fork gaiters instead of fork covers. It also gets a chopped front fender.

The retro look of the motorcycle is further enhanced with leather handlebar grips and modified switchgear, provided by Baak Motorcycles. Interested customers can buy these mods from HardHead MotoStudio’s official website.

The fuel tank of the modified Classic 350 Beach Tracker receives a beige colour finish and a stripe design in three colours with a ‘Royal Enfield’ lettering at the centre. The bike seat also features a sleek leather finish, akin to its handlebar grips.

Coming to the rear, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Beach Tracker gets a reworked tail section. The bike now comes equipped with a sleeker-looking tail lamp, turn indicators similar to the one offered at the front and a chopped fender. In addition, the bike also receives a different exhaust, which completes the retro look.

HardHead MotoStudio has made no significant alterations to the underpinnings of the bike. However, the bike now sports large block pattern tyres to offer smooth riding on beach sands. All in all, the Mexico-based custom house has beautifully captured the retro vibe in the bike. The new graphics and paint scheme look remarkably impressive. The leather handlebar grips, a leather-finish seat and a modified switchgear will offer comfort and convenience when riding this bike on the soft sandy beaches.