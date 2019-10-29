The custom motorcycle features an aftermarket front and rear suspension setup and big chunky spoke wheels shod with wide tyres to achieve the proper Bobber appearance

There is no denying the fact that Rajputana Customs is one of the most exotic and renowned custom bike builders of the country. Their custom motorcycles reflects the rich heritage of India and almost every Indian two-wheeler enthusiasts absolutely love their work. Their latest build ‘Rani sa’ which means queen in Rajasthan is based on a 500cc Royal Enfield and it looks dead gorgeous from every possible angle.

Talking about the changes, in particular, the front profile of the motorcycle features a round headlamp that adds a retro appeal. The stock telescopic forks of the motorcycle have been replaced by a beefier aftermarket unit to support the wide front tyres that add a proper Bobber styling.

The motorcycle has minimal body panels but the highlight of the motorcycle is the custom fuel tank. The fuel tank, in particular, features a special Rajputana customs emblem of a king and queen with golden highlights that looks classy. To add a clean look to the front profile the electrical wires of the switchgears are concealed inside the handlebar.

Besides the custom, front forks and the fuel tank, the motorcycle also features a custom saddle wrapped with leather for the rider that too goes well with the overall design of the motorcycle. The Rani Sa also features a custom rear fender as well and wider rear tyres.

Besides the updated front suspension, it also gets a custom rear suspension setup as well. To keep the retro vibe alive the custom Bobber also has been fitted with a custom round-shaped air filter box.

The custom Bobber has been painted in a matte grey paint scheme that definitely will attract everyone’s attention while the rest of the body parts including the wheels, engine and handlebar are all finished in black paint.

There are no details available about the powerplant or whether it has received any changes or not but the motorcycle features a custom exhaust that definitely will add a bassy exhaust note.