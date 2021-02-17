This Modified Nissan Magnite Base ‘XE’ Is More Premium Than Top Trim

Here, we have a customised Nissan Magnite base variant, which feels more premium than vehicles a segment above

Nissan Magnite was launched in India in December last year, and the vehicle has managed to garner a lot of popularity in our market. Within a month of its launch, the little SUV was able to gross over 32,800 bookings. Even though the vehicle is quite new, modified examples of the Magnite have started popping up online already!

Here, we have a modified Nissan Magnite, built by Shah Car Decor. Let’s take a closer look at the vehicle, starting with the exterior. The front grille and empty fog lamp housings get red highlights, and the bumper gets a red and silver finish. The headlamps are aftermarket LED units, and puddle lamps have also been added. The roof, ORVMs, and A-pillars now sport a gloss-black finish.

The alloy wheels are custom 16-inch units, machine-cut with red highlights, and brake callipers have also been painted red. The side indicators are new LED units, and the side cladding on the rear doors get red highlights as well. The rear bumper gets silver and red finish. The car also gets a red shark fin antenna, along with a black roof-mounted spoiler.

As for the interior, it now feels extremely premium, thanks to the generous use of leather in the cabin. The cherry and black colour theme looks brilliant, and there are faux carbon-fibre inserts on the steering wheel, gear lever surround, door panels, and around the ORVM controls. The seat covers (front and rear) are new, and the front centre armrest also gets leather padding.

An Android infotainment system, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, has been added here, along with a reverse parking camera. The steering gets aftermarket controls, and 7D floor mats have been added. The cabin also gets ambient cabin lighting, along with a starlight headliner. The exact cost of these modifications hasn’t been revealed.

The base ‘XE’ trim of the Nissan Magnite is only available with a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine. This motor generates 72 PS and 96 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and comes paired to a 5-speed automatic gearbox.