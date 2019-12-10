This Customised Maruti Suzuki Swift By KITUP Looks Dazzling

A Maruti Swift in Tamil Nadu has been upgraded with several aesthetic mods, which can make every Swift owner go ‘wow’

A current-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift has been modified by Kitup Automotive of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu with a host of cosmetic changes to the exteriors, as well as a few for the interiors. The hatchback looks stunning in the silver OEM paint job, along with contrasting black elements.

As compared to a regular Maruti Swift, the modified car features an all-new front fascia with a redesigned front grille, along with a front splitter. The A-pillars of the car have been covered in carbon fibre, while the roof and the OVRMs get an all-black treatment. At the rear, the car gets a black coloured spoiler mounted at the top and another body-coloured spoiler on the boot lip.

The car sports a beefy rear bumper with a plastic insert and massive exhausts on each of its ends. The brake light is placed under the number plate on the rear bumper, while two LED brake lights are integrated on each side of the rear windshield. Additionally, the Swift also gets a new set of stylish looking dual-tone alloy wheels and a shark fin antenna, which complete its external looks.

Inside the cabin, the carbon fibre treatment from the A-pillar has also been carried over to the dashboard, steering wheel and the floor mat as well. The most interesting thing about the all-black interiors is the inclusion of an electric sunroof.

No changes have been made to the car’s powertrain. Hence, the ‘DDiS’ badging on the front fenders means that the car gets a 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine that is good for 74 hp of power and 190 Nm of torque. As of now, the diesel unit on offer is BS4-compliant and will be discontinued by the BS6 deadline of April 1, 2020, since Maruti Suzuki has decided to stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS6 era.

Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12B petrol engine on the Swift was made to comply with the BS6 emission norms earlier this year. It generates 83 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has currently priced between Rs 5.14 lakh and Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom), and takes on the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo.