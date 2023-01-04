This Modified Maruti Suzuki Brezza Will Remind You Of The Land Rover

With modifications worth more than Rs 2 lakh, this new Brezza boasts a completely new character and boasts updated looks and new interiors

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in the segment and not only boasts new looks but in addition to this, also gets updated powertrain options and new features. Here is a modified Maruti Suzuki Brezza with over Rs 2 lakh worth of accessories that might remind you of the Land Rover SUVs.

For starters, the SUV now gets a new front grille similar to that we get with the Land Rover cars in addition to a new custom white paint job on the lower part of the front bumper. It also gets new extended DRLs below the headlights, LED fog lamps and a Range Rover badge on the hood.

Likewise, we also see a dual-tone white-black colour scheme that does uplift the character of the car by a fair margin. The side profile is now largely dominated by new 18-inch multi-spoke machine-cut alloy wheels that are wrapped in 245/45/R18 tyres.

This modified Brezza also features custom fender trim elements in addition to a silver sticker below the ORVM. The body cladding too has been painted white and complements the new look. Changes at the rear however are reserved to the custom black Range Rover logo and new dual-tip exhaust setup.

Inside, it gets new dual-tone brown-black theme with retrofitted seat covers, steering wrap and dashboard wrap. It also gets a similar art-leather wrap on the door pads, premium 7D mats, and arm-rest in addition to ambient lights and illuminated door sills.

In its stock avatar, the new Maruti Brezza is available only with a 1.5L K15C petrol engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 103 bhp and 137 Nm. The owner of this modified Brezza also installed an after-market CNG kit along with a new remote-controlled Valvetronic exhaust setup. Maruti is also expected to soon launch the new Brezza CNG in India which will share its CNG powertrain with the Ertiga CNG.