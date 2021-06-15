This Modified Maruti Ignis Gets A Lovely Race-Inspired Paint Job

Check out this customised Maruti Suzuki Ignis, built by Hyderabad-based EIMOR customs, which sports a stunning paint job

Maruti Suzuki is the most popular car brand in India, thanks to its range of affordable, low-maintenance, fuel-efficient cars. A lot of auto enthusiasts also prefer Maruti cars, and many such enthusiasts love to customise their vehicles as well. Here, we bring you a modified Maruti Ignis, built by EIMOR customs, a custom workshop based in Hyderabad, Telangana.

EIMOR Customs is famous for customising Royal Enfield motorcycles, and now, they have tried their hand at a car. This particular model is a pre-facelift Maruti Ignis, and it features a lot of aesthetic changes. At the front, the stock grille has been painted in a lovely shade of Tinsel Blue. The black slats on the front grille get red highlights, while the Suzuki logo in the centre remains untouched.

The air vents on the front bumper also feature blue paint on the mesh. We also see red highlights at the sides of the bonnet. The vehicle sports a lovely dual-tone paint job – silver at the front and blue at the rear, with oblique racing stripes. There’s an Ignis Racing sticker above each of the front fenders, and the stock wheels have been replaced by aftermarket alloy rims.

The roof of the car has been blacked out, while the ORVMs feature a black and silver finish. The vehicle doesn’t get an aftermarket body kit or a lowered suspension, but it still manages to look extremely sporty. The interior of the vehicle hasn’t been shown in these pictures, but the front seats are visible; the car gets racing bucket seats at the front.

We aren’t sure if any changes have been made to the powertrain of the car. In its latest BS6 avatar, the Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which develops a peak power of 83 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. There are two transmission options available here – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Ignis is currently priced from Rs. 4.95 lakh to Rs. 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest rivals in the Indian market include Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, and even its own siblings, Maruti Swift and Wagon-R.