This Modified Mahindra Thar Gets A Purple Body Wrap And 18-Inch Alloys

Check out this customised Mahindra Thar, which wears 18-inch aftermarket rims, full-body wrap, and a Jeep-style front grille

In October last year, Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second-generation Thar in India. The SUV was an instant hit in our market, and till date, it has managed to garner over 39,000 bookings! Although it is a relatively new vehicle, there are plenty of aftermarket parts and kits available for the new Thar, and buyers have been modifying theirs right after delivery!

Here, we have another modified second-gen Thar, but this one has an extremely unique look. This vehicle, owned by Sahibnoor Singh, gets a full-body wrap in purple colour with matt finish. The wrap job has been performed by Wrapaholix. Other than that, the SUV also gets a new front grille with seven vertical slats, additional cladding on the front bumper, and black appliqués on the taillights.

The SUV also sports aftermarket LED headlights and a set of Inforged IFG39 18-inch alloy wheels (including the boot-mounted spare). These machine-cut rims look brilliant, and overall, we love the look of this custom Mahindra Thar. According to the owner, he didn’t opt for larger wheels because he wished to preserve the off-road capability of the vehicle.

This particular model is the hard-top variant, which gets a fixed hard roof. Buyers can also choose to have a fixed soft-top or a convertible soft-top roof instead. Previously, the Thar was also available in a 6-seat configuration, with inward-facing bench seats, but that variant was discontinued in December last year. Currently, the SUV is only available in a 4-seat configuration.

The second-gen Thar is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol or a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel. The former is capable of delivering a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm (300 Nm on MT), while the latter is good for 130 PS and 300 Nm. Both the powerplants can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

A manual transfer case is offered as standard, which gets three drive modes: 2-High, 4-High, and 4-Low. The SUV also gets a mechanical locking differential on the rear axle, along with brake locking differentials on all wheels. The Mahindra Thar is currently priced from Rs. 12.10 lakh to Rs. 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).