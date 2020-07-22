This Modified KTM RC 250 Neo-Retro Cafe Racer Looks Ravishing

The KTM RC 250 uses the same 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine (30 PS/24 Nm) as the Duke 250 sold in the Indian market

The KTM RC 250 sits well between the RC 200, as well as the bigger RC 390, and shares its underpinnings with the KTM 250 Duke. However, unlike the quarter-litre Duke, the fully-faired RC 250 never made it to the Indian market, despite being assembled at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan manufacturing plant and being exported in other countries.

Here is a KTM RC 250 modified by Minority Custom Motorcycle (MCM) in Indonesia, headed by Headed by Jonathan Evan. The fully-faired sports bike has been transformed into a neo-retro cafe racer, and the end product is certainly a looker. The transformation is so clean that it doesn’t look like a modified bike at all.

The main highlights of the modified bike are the handmade steel-sheet fuel tank, a custom upholstered single-seat layout, wasp tail cowl with integrated brake lamp, an LED headlamp with a tiny visor, clip-on handlebars, a single-pod retro instrument cluster, stainless steel exhaust pipe and more.

This bike has been equipped with a custom Scorpion muffler, and the bike gets Bridgestone Battlax rubber. As the original KTM bodywork was removed, the bike’s untidy electrics were left exposed. Hence, MCM had to bolt a set of custom side panels to the frame, in order to keep them out of sight.

MCM has tried to retain the KTM DNA with the bright orange accents paired with dark metallic grey elements. The modification house says that the project has been created as a tribute to ’60s cafe racers. While KTM is likely not planning to enter the cafe racer space as of now, this customised RC 250 makes us wonder why not.

We do not expect any changes to be made to the said bike’s motor. As mentioned earlier, the RC 250 shares its underpinnings with the Duke 250 sold in India. The naked street fighter comes equipped with a BS6-compliant 248.8 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine that belts out 30 PS of max power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.