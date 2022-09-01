This Modified Jawa Perak Is Definitely Worth Drooling For

This modified bobber-style Perak features a new custom black paint job that is complemented by copper-gold graphics

The Jawa Perak is known for its strong character and extremely attractive road presence. This bobber-style bike not only gets a smart design but is also complemented by elegant and smart colour options. While the Perak already looks stellar, here is a modified Jawa Perak that is definitely worth checking out.

For starters, this modified bobber-style Perak features a new custom black paint job that is complemented by copper-gold graphics. All the parts and the components too have been blacked out and feature an impressive combination of matte black and gloss black paint scheme. It also gets a tan seat cover that gels in well with the black colour scheme of the Jawa Perak.

In addition to this, the bike also gets a custom rear rack that has been mounted on top of the rear wheel and looks elegant and subtle. In addition to the improved looks, this new rack also helps improve the overall practicality of the bike. For those wondering, this bike has been worked upon by Hyderabad-based Eimor Customs. Eimor Customs is a well-renowned brand in the country for high-quality and attractive bike modifications.

Having said this, no major mechanical upgrades have been made to the bike and it continues to be powered by a 334 cc engine. This engine churns out 30 bhp and 32 Nm of maximum torque while it comes mated to a six-speed gearbox as standard. Despite a new custom theme, the bike continues to get the same 14L fuel tank and a twin-sided slash-cut exhaust setup.

The Jawa Perak offers strong performance and impressive dynamics that make it an extremely fun to ride bike in the segment. Despite these customisations, this modified Jawa Perak continues to offer a similar experience.

For those wondering, a number of other modification options and custom paint themes are currently on offer for the owners of the Jawa Perak. Eimor Customs also specialise in attractive brush paint designs to complement these attractive and creative custom paint jobs.