This Modified Hyundai Venue Looks Stunning With ‘Terminator’ Body Wrap

Check out this personalised Hyundai Venue, which sports a full-body wrap, along with custom alloy wheels and upgraded interior upholstery

Hyundai Venue was launched in India last year, and it is quite a popular vehicle in our market. Before the arrival of the Kia Sonet, the little Hyundai crossover was the strongest competitor to the Maruti Brezza, stealing its bestseller crown every now and then! The Venue is quite a handsome vehicle, and even with its tiny dimensions, it has a great road presence.

With such popularity in the Indian market, it isn’t surprising to see plenty of modified examples of the vehicle on the road and online. Here, we have one such customised Hyundai Venue, wearing a full-body wrap. The mod job has been performed by Autobahn Vizag, and the video has been shared by a YouTube channel named ‘Viper Shøt’.

The exterior of this Venue gets a ‘Terminator’ wrap, which features a matte finish. Its design features a cracked ground, with a mechanical contraption drawn partially on it. The overall vibe is quite post-apocalyptic, with inspirations from David Cameron’s silver screen classic visible here. The front grille features an ‘Autobahn’ logo instead of the Hyundai logo.

There is a red strobe light mounted on the mid-side of each door, the flashes of which can be seen through the gap between the panels. The ORVMs get a new C-shaped LED indicator, along with arrow-shaped LEDs integrated on to the mirror as well. The vehicle also wears a set of TSW dual-tone alloy wheels, and the taillights and get smoked glass treatment.

On the inside, we see new seat upholstery, bluish-white with black inserts and diamond stitching, which looks extremely pretty. Other than that, no changes have been made to the cabin. Ironically, the Venue was the first vehicle in India to offer connected car tech (Blue Link), which offers a lot of Skynet-worthy features.

This particular model is the ‘Turbo’ version of the Venue, which gets a 1.0-litre, inline-3, turbocharged petrol powerplant. This mill is capable of generating a peak power of 120 PS and a maximum torque of 172 Nm. Transmission options available here include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT.