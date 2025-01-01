This Modified Honda Elevate Looks Like Jeep Cherokee XJ

Honda Elevate has been given a complete design overhaul and the SUV now sports a retro identity reminding us of the Jeep Cherokee XJ from the 90s

Honda Cars India launched the Elevate in September 2023, marking the Japanese brand’s entry into the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. The company went ahead and launched the SUV in several international markets, including Japan. The India-spec Elevate is sold under the WR-V nameplate in the Japanese market.

In the latest development, Damd, a Japan-based modification expert, has converted the Elevate (WR-V) into a Jeep Cherokee XJ, giving it a complete exterior overhaul. To begin with, Honda Elevate already sports a typical boxy SUV stance and seems like a perfect choice for such modifications.

Talking about the updates, major changes have been made to the front profile of the Elevate. The all-black front grille with signature Jeep slats houses the squared headlamp units with a sleek turn indicator assembly below them. In addition to this, the lower part of the front bumper gets proper detailing with dual-tone treatment, skid plate and square-shaped fog lamps on both ends. Even the bonnet has been reworked to give the retro appeal.

Towards the sides, the major highlight is the all-black steel wheels with white-lettered off-road spec tyres. Apart from this, everything remains more or less on the side profile. The rear section is yet to be revealed, however, a small glimpse of the interiors reveals new fabric upholstery for seats with a classic check pattern finished in blue, giving out proper retro vibes.

According to the information, the retro-modified Honda Elevate (WR-V) will debut in full flesh at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 along with three other cars modified by Damd. Reports suggest that this model could go into production in limited numbers for the Japanese market.

Under the hood, the modified Honda Elevate (WR-V) remains unchanged. This means that the SUV is powered by the reliable 1.5 litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine putting out 120 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-step CVT automatic gearbox.