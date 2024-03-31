This Modified ‘Diabolus’ Triumph Scrambler 400X Is A Piece Of Art

The custom-built Triumph Scrambler 400X by K-Speed Customs has been named the ‘Diabolus Scrambler’

The latest entry-level Triumph twins, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are currently on the radar of custom motorcycles builders. Enjoying sheer popularity amongst Indian bike enthusiasts, the 400cc twins boast a retro styling which is indeed very modification-friendly. We recently saw a modified Triumph Speed 400 by K-Speed Customs and this time around, it’s the Scrambler 400X which has been put under the customisation belt. Dubbed ‘Diabolus Scrambler’, let’s have a look at the details of the custom-built Triumph Scrambler 400X.

To begin with, the motorcycle’s character and stance have been pushed a notch above, thanks to the considerable dimensions of the stock motorcycle. It appears a retro scrambler from every possible angle and the claim is accentuated by the chopped subframe, single-piece seat and chunky block pattern off-road tyres. Upfront, the round LED headlamp is enclosed in a protective case and the stock handlebar has been retained in the custom bike.

The raised fender is going well with the Scrambler’s overall stance and the instrument cluster is now mounted on the main frame, on the left side of the fuel tank. Overall, the custom-built Scrambler 400X sports a combination of black-grey paint theme and even the engine gets a blacked-out treatment paired with the silver finish on cooling fins serving as a contrast element.

The fuel tank and side panels are retained from the stock bike, however, the smart use of colours lends the bike a distinctive appeal. As for the changes are concerned, the engine casing gets a new casing, finished in a sort of ribbed pattern and even the swing arms have been reworked.

The chopped rear sub-frame and the minimalistic fender are a cool addition to the custom motorcycle. In addition to this, the new exhaust is the highlight of the ‘Diabolus Scrambler’ has been shortened and is now positioned beside the seat in an upswept manner. These modifications have been carried out using custom parts from K-Speed which can be bought via their official website.

The parts can also be shipped to India at no extra cost, however, could attract import duties. It is important to note that all these customisations are limited to cosmetic changes and the bike remains unchanged mechanically. The Triumph Scrambler 400X is powered by a 398.15cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine putting out 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.