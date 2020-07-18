This Modified Bajaj Dominar 400 Is A Certain Beast In Black

K-Speed introduced many custom elements on to the Bajaj Dominar 400 to create an off-road based scrambler

We have already featured some of the creations from K-Speed, a modifier from Thailand specialised in bikes. Here we have a Bajaj Dominar 400 customised into a sporty scrambler. Christened the ‘Diablo Cyclops’, it gets several design and mechanical changes that you would be hard pressed to find the donor as a Dominar at the first glance, unless somebody told you.

The 2020 Bangkok International Motor Show saw the debut of the Diablo Cyclops as Thailand has opened its doors for public events with restrictions. To define it as a scrambler from the streets, K-Speed has removed the fenders as the Diablo Cyclops looks to have a slightly increased ground clearance and the rider triangle has also been tweaked for better off-roading capabilities.

K-Speed has listed a long upgrade package to the Diablo Cyclops including a custom subframe, knobby tyres presumably with on- and off-road compatibility, custom fabricated crash guards, Motive-sourced underbody exhaust system, custom seat and handlebar, new controls and switches, etc. But the disc brake setup and alloy wheels appear to have been taken from the stock Dominar 400.

Other stock bits and pieces include the fuel tank and perimeter frame. Looking from the sides, the Diablo Cyclops looks to have a long wheelbase courtesy of the minimalistic body panels as the wheels appear to be pushed to the edges and the fuel tank is more muscular. The headlamp has a sinister stance and the overall dark theme followed suits the custom changes made.

At the back, the LED turn indicators and the LED tail light are repositioned. The bar-end circular mirrors can also be seen. Despite the extensive modifications, K-Speed has elected to stay put the stock engine as the 373.3 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled fuel-injected motor is employed without any tweaks.

The Indian version of the Bajaj Dominar 400 develops a maximum power output of 39.4 bhp at 8,650 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper clutch as standard. Only a few months ago, Bajaj introduced the BSVI compliant version of the Dominar 400 for a price of Rs. 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).