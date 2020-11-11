This Modified 2020 Mahindra Thar Looks Cool With Massive 20-Inch Alloys

Check out this customised second-generation Mahindra Thar, which wears a set of pretty-looking 20-inch machine-cut alloy wheels

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was introduced in the Indian market last month, and buyers rushing to buy one. The SUV has managed to rake in over 20,000 bookings in just a month since its launch! In its debut month, Mahindra & Mahindra delivered 1,207 units of the Thar in India, and a few modified examples of it have already popped up online!

In India, customised vehicles are extremely popular, especially modified SUVs. We’ve seen plenty of examples over the years, consisting of everything from extensive mechanical upgrades to simple visual changes. As for the Thar we’ve showcased here, it gets massive 20-inch alloy rims, from Victor Wheels.

This 2020 Mahindra Thar has been modified by KB Tyres, custom car garage in Ludhiana, Punjab. These dual-tone multispoke alloys look extremely pretty, and lend a butch stance to the SUV. In comparison, the stock 2020 Thar comes with 16-inch steel wheels on lower trims, and 18-inch alloy wheels on the higher trims. Interestingly, the manufacturer also offers a 16-inch machine-cut alloy wheel option, as an official accessory.

Under the hood of the second-generation Mahindra Thar, you’ll find either a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel engine, or a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol engine. The former is good for 130 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque, while the latter generates 150 PS and 300 Nm (320 Nm on AT). Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter gearbox.

The SUV also offers a four-wheel-drive system as standard, along with a shift-on-fly transfer case with three modes – 2-high, 4-high, and 4-low. Other off-road-centric features include hill-start and hill-hold assist, a mechanical locking differential (rear axle), and brake locking differentials (on all four wheels). The vehicle also gets independent wishbones at the front and multi-link suspension at the rear.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is priced from Rs. 9.80 lakh to Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The manufacturer has currently halted bookings for the lower trims (AX and AX Std), albeit temporarily, while the company focusses on increasing production. We expect these variants to be back in retail once again in the coming weeks.