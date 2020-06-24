This Modified 2020 Hyundai Creta Rendering Looks Stunning

The Hyundai Creta is currently priced between Rs 9.99 – 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom), and competes against the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector etc

The Hyundai Creta received a generational update a few months ago, which helped it gain an all-new design, similar to the ix25 sold in the Chinese market. Gone was the squarish and please-all looks of the first-gen Creta, which was replaced by a rather unconventional and curvy design which puts it in line with Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness styling language.

While the external design of the new-gen Creta seems to be too busy, it looks like there’s always room for some improvement. Shoeb R Kalania of IAB has digitally imagined a sportier modified Hyundai Creta, which actually looks pretty good to be fair.

The modification shops today seem to have a solution for all your problems, and will certainly replace any visual component that you might not like. This rendering has been created in a similar fashion. The video starts with a stock Hyundai Creta, and then the artist goes on to remove the front grille of the car.

After that, the plastic cladding around the body of the car is also removed, which makes it look less rugged but more premium. Furthermore, side skirts are added which enhance the car’s sporty appeal. Both the front grille and the air dam feature a horizontal grille running across the center. The chrome treatment on the door handles is removed, after which, sporty looking aftermarket alloy wheels are added to it, wrapped in low-profile rubber.

The Red Mulberry paint scheme that the car sported has been replaced with a violent paint scheme, however, the former colour can still be seen on the wing mirrors, alloy wheel edge ring, the horizontal lines on the front grille and air dam, and the side skirts too. There is no Hyundai logo to be seen anywhere, and instead, the ‘CRETA’ badging can be seen on the edge of the bonnet.

All-in-all, the design of the rendered car seems like a perfect inspiration for modification houses to bring it to reality for the second-gen Hyundai Creta owners.