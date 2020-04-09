This Modification Kit Transforms Suzuki Jimny Into A Complete Offroader

The Suzuki Jimny Black Bison gets tons of additional equipment including massive off-roading tyres, LED lighting, redesigned bumpers and more!

It’s a well known fact that the Suzuki Jimny is a pretty capable offroader at its price point. However, there’s always room for improvement, and Wald International has introduced a modification kit for the Jimny called the ‘Black Bison’, which makes the SUV more functional off the road, as well as enhance its overall design.

The modified prototype of the Jimny features a dual tone dark grey and black paint scheme, along with a few contrasting red accents here and there. The front fascia features a customised bumper with LED daytime running lights, a vertical multi-slat grille, round projector headlamps, and a metallic skid plate.

On the sides, The Jimny Black Bison has been equipped with large offroading tyres and extended side fenders to house those giant wheels. Apart from that, the car has been equipped with roof-mounted LED lights, a twin bonnet scoop and a unique spare tyre mount with a body-coloured cover.

As of now, the Jimny is available in a limited number of markets across the globe. Maruti Suzuki is working on bringing the SUV to the Indian market as well, probably by next year. The carmaker will be developing an exclusive 5-door version of the Jimny for the country, in order to make it a practical offering.

The Jimny Sierra is internationally offered with Suzuki’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 105 PS of peak power, along with 138 Nm of max torque. This is the same engine that powers the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga, and the 2020 S-Cross in India.

Maruti Suzuki might go on to rename the Jimny for the Indian market, and name it after the brand’s iconic offroader, the Gypsy. The latter was discontinued from the market last year after being on sale for over 30 years, and the Jimny is touted to fill the void. Upon launch, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will compete against the likes of the Force Gurkha, as well as the upcoming next-gen Mahindra Thar in the country.