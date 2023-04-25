This Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Overlander Edition Looks No Less Than A G-Wagon

The latest render from Bimble Designs, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Overlander Edition looks quite attractive and the mods are quite doable in real as well

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) showcased the Jimny 5-Door at the 2023 Auto Expo. The sub 4 meter SUV is slated for a launch next month i.e. May 2023. While its India debut is still some time away, we have come across a dope design render of the upcoming SUV, courtesy of Bimble Designs Instagram handle. So let’s have a look at what all the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Overlander Edition offers.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Overlander Edition: Design Details

The Overlander Edition design render gets a slew of updates over the regular Jimny 5-Door and this is quite evident by the enhanced stance of the SUV. The four-wheeler can be seen sporting 20-inch wheels fitted with all-terrain tyres. However, the design of the alloys is exactly the same as the regular model but gets an all-black finish.

To accommodate the bigger wheels, the suspension has been lifted, resulting in enhanced road presence. Towards the sides, the SUV gets side exhausts, similar to what we see in the Mercedes Benz G-Class, accompanied by subtle use of vinyl styling elements. Moreover, the wheel arch cladding also gets a vinyl black treatment.

To go well with the overall stance, the SUV is fitted with an off-road spec front bumper, thus fully exposing the front suspension. The icing on the cake is the LS Swap and that too seems like a V8 Twin Turbo, evident by the exposed engine bay and thus justifies the side exhaust tips.

The rear profile remains more or less the same, minus the 20-inch space wheel shod with all-terrain rubber. To add practicality, the SUV features a functional roof rack which can be quite helpful with 4 people on board.

Everything in this design render is quite achievable in the real-life scenario, except the LS Swap which is illegal in India. As the Jimny 5-door will soon launch in the Indian market, followed by the commencement of deliveries, we will soon start to see these types of modified SUVs rolling on the road.