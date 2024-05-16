This Jimny XL Heritage Special Edition Evokes Nostalgia

Suzuki Jimny XL Heritage limited edition evokes nostalgia with its visual enhancements; production limited to 500 units

In 2023, Suzuki released the Jimny Heritage edition in Australia and its production was restricted to just 300 units. The special edition was sold out in a short span of time and now the brand has brought in the Jimny XL Heritage edition based on the five-door model and 500 units will be manufactured. It boasts similar visual enhancements compared to the previous edition.

The Jimny is one of the highly popular Suzuki passenger vehicles ever and is well renowned for the ease of customisation across the globe. The tiny 4×4, in its special edition avatar, celebrates its history and is referred to as a Time Machine by the Japanese auto major. It comes with a retro-themed contrast red finish and orange-coloured decals in several areas.

The vintage rhino emblem and red mud flops certainly evoke nostalgia amongst the aficionados. Customers have the option to choose from a variety of exterior paint schemes including White, Chiffon Ivory, Bluish Black Pearl, Jungle Green, or Granite Grey Metallic. Additionally, Suzuki has incorporated a Jimny Heritage cargo tray, taking advantage of the extended boot space provided by the long-wheelbase XL body type.

Suzuki did not incorporate any mechanical changes to the Jimny XL Heritage Edition as the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol engine is utilised. It develops a maximum power output of 101 hp and 130 Nm of peak torque. The limited edition is only available with a five-speed manual transmission while the regular model can also be had with an automatic unit.

In Australia, the Jimny XL Heritage Edition is priced at AUD 36,490 (Rs. 20.33 lakh approximately). The five-door Jimny made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo before going on sale in India and other international markets. The global three-door lifestyle off-road SUV is due for a mid-cycle update in the near future.

As standard, the equipment list of the Suzuki Jimny XL Heritage Edition comprises a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ADAS suite of safety technologies including Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning. It also gets a reverse parking camera and sensors, a semi-digital instrument console, and so on.