Check out this Jeep Wrangler 6-wheeler, built by California-based Next Level, which looks absolutely amazing

Jeep Wrangler is a lovely, old-school-styled pickup truck, with brilliant off-road capabilities. It is quite a handsome pickup truck, but of course, it wouldn’t hurt to have it customised and grab eyeballs on the road! For pickups, 6×6 conversions are quite popular these days, and these are undeniably the most badass modifications one can opt for.

Here, we have a custom Jeep Wrangler 6×6, built by California-based Next Level. The mod is quite a clean and sober one, and this doesn’t look like an outlandish, alien concept vehicle. The Gladiator 6×6 is the first offering from Next Level, and the company plans to offer “next level of looks, fun, and extreme” with its vehicles.

The Next Level Jeep Gladiator 6×6 is available with three engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 gasoline engine, which generates a peak power of 270 HP and a maximum torque of 393 Nm. The second one is a 3.6-litre V6 gasoline motor, which is capable of developing 285 HP and 353 Nm.

The third engine option is a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, V6 diesel unit, which belts out 375 HP and 637 Nm. The vehicle gets a full-time 4-wheel-drivetrain, with an on-demand 6-wheel-drive available to conquer almost every terrain. Also, it gets 20-inch wheels all around, with massive 37-inch Toyo mountain tyres.

The 6×6 Gladiator also gets an extended 8-foot long bed, Fox suspension on all wheels, and retractable side steps. Next Level also offers a few optional features on the truck, including a front winch, steel bumper, and LED lighting system. As for the interior, it features hand-stitched Nappa leather, along with Suede inserts and sport bolsters, which look extremely premium.

Next Level Jeep Gladiator 6×6 has a starting price of $132,000 (around Rs. 99 lakh), and it can be bought through authorised Jeep dealerships in the US. The three-axle look definitely suits the Wrangler, and even though it’s a little excessive, the overall design is quite lovely. If attention is what you seek on the road, then this is surely the tool with which to do it!