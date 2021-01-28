This Is What Citroen’s First Electric Car For India Could Look Like

Internally codenamed CC21, the Citroen micro SUV is expected to be launched in the country by the end of 2021, and a fully-electric variant of the car could be introduced next year

Citroen is all set to enter the Indian market in the coming months with the Citroen brand, and its first car for the country will be the C5 Aircross SUV. The car was initially expected to be launched last year, however, the manufacturer ended up postponing the launch. The C5 Aircross isn’t the only car Citroen is working on launching, and the carmaker is in the process of introducing a range of products across different segments.

The upcoming Citroen products include a micro SUV that has been codenamed CC21, of which, a fully-electric version would be introduced that has been internally codenamed eCC21. The petrol-powered micro SUV is expected to be launched by the end of this year, and its electrified version has now been rendered by the folks at ElectricVehicleWeb.in.

The rendered car looks more like a tallboy hatchback with a squarish design, a split-headlamp design and functional roof rails. The two-piece headlamp has LED DRL sitting on the top with inbuilt turn indicators, and the main lamp positioned below. The car also gets a tiny grille up front, right where the registration plate goes.

Also, the rendered eCC21 gets massive underbody cladding at the front, which will help the car take on bad roads and speed breakers, while also adds a contrasting rugged touch to the car’s otherwise cutesy design. The Citroen CC21 micro-SUV and its all-electric variant, the eCC21, will be the first Citroen cars to be manufactured in India.

Citroen’s first electric car is only expected to be launched in the country next year, and will become the carmaker’s third product in the Indian market. The ICE version of the car has been spied on test a range of times so far, but covered in camouflage from head to toe.

The Citroen CC21 will likely be the first model to be developed especially for India under the Citroen C-Cubed program. Talking about the brand’s entry in the market, it has been confirmed that the C5 Aircross is ready to make its Indian debut on February 1, 2021, via a virtual product briefing.