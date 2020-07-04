This Indian Businessman Spent Rs. 60 Crore On His Number Plate

Mr Balvinder Singh Sahni, also known as Abu Sabah spent AED 33 million for this number plate, which makes it the most expensive registration made in the world

Custom registration plates are popular all around the world, especially in some western countries where you can choose a set of alphabets and numbers to form an acronym or a word. In India, the government doesn’t allow you to choose custom alphabets now, but you can still have a particular number if you’re someone who believes in numerology.

However, this Indian businessman settled in Dubai tops the list of custom registration plates. If his previous Rolls-Royce Phantom with an ‘O9’ number plate wasn’t enough, Balvinder Singh Sahni (Abu Sabah) has purchased the ‘D5’ registration number for his other Rolls-Royce car.

Sahni obtained the registration plate through an auction that was set up by Dubai Road and Transport Authority, for the sale of 80 special numbers to the highest bidders. Balvinder Singh Sahni wanted the D5 registration plate, and he ended up spending a massive amount of and spent a massive amount of AED 33 million for it, which converts to about Rs 67.95 crore in Indian currency.

This is not the first time that Sahni has spent so lavishly on a registration plate, since the O9 number plate had cost him about AED 25 million (INR 51.49 crore). The Founder & Chairman of RSG Group of Companies can be seen moving around in his Rolls-Royce with the D5 registration plate quite often. The Indian-origin businessman also has several other Rolls-Royce cars in his garage.

Auctions like these are held by Dubai Road and Transport Authority for special registration numbers is held by once every few months. In one event, 300 bidders can participate for around 80 special registration numbers. As of now, the aforementioned D5 number plate is the most expensive registration made in the entire world.

Even in India, auctions like these are held by RTOs of different states. While ultra-rare registration plates would probably cost much more than the price you paid for your vehicle, you can still opt for less popular numbers which are relatively more affordable.