This Hyundai Verna Can Be Lowered With Just A Touch Of Fingertip

This particular car is claimed to be the first Hyundai Verna in the country to be equipped with an air suspension setup

A previous-gen Hyundai Verna (2011-15) has been extensively modified from head to toe, but there is more to this car than meets the eye. We would like to highlight the most unique feature of this customised Hyundai Verna, which cannot be seen in any of its pictures, i.e. the air suspension setup.

Air suspension systems replace a vehicle’s regular coil springs with air springs that are made of tough rubber and plastic bags. These bags can be inflated or deflated to a certain pressure and height, resulting in the capability of raising or lowering the car, either manually, or electrically.

The AccuAir suspension system used on this particular Verna has been developed by Air 1 Performance, and can be electrically adjusted. It doesn’t stop here, the said system is also offered with mobile connectivity; which lets the users lower or raise the height of the car with a help of a dedicated app.

It is the very first Hyundai Verna in India to be equipped with this air suspension setup. Other changes made to the sedan include a Vortex body kit, extended fender flares, aftermarket headlamps with LED DRLs, a rear spoiler, Zedd performance alloy wheels and a restyled front grille. The car also gets a black strip running across the length of the car.

While this is the pre-facelift version of the older gen-model, Hyundai early this month launched a mid-life refresh for the Verna at a starting price of Rs 9.3 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 15.09 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The car is being offered with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, BlueLink connected-car tech, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, front parking sensors, a fully-digital MID, and more.

Hyundai offers the 2020 Verna with three different drivetrains that include – 1.5-litre petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) and diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) engines sourced from the new-gen Creta, as well as a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol (120 PS/172 Nm) engine borrowed from the Venue.