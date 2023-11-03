This Hyundai Kona Jayde Concept Is Certainly Eye Catching

Hyundai will be displaying the Kona Jayde Concept for which the official images are out and it sure will attract the crowd with its eye-catching not-jade colour scheme

Although the name says Kona Jayde Concept, Hyundai confirmed that the wrap is a different colour which is called Robin’s egg blue. There are black accents on the bumpers, body cladding, B-pillar, and window linings.

The company called Air Design helps the Kona with its exterior design with an aggressive front lip, rear spoiler, and side sills with metallic inserts. The crossover concept runs on custom one-off HRE 520M wheels that come with a brushed-black finish.

Accessories are supplied by Thule, and they are an Alpine cargo box that has been finished in glossy black and an Epos bike rack that attaches to the rear hitch. It even has a vintage electric rally e-bike with a matching colour scheme that mounts on the bike rack. Hyundai said the bicycle can be utilised as a last-mile solution in case the destination is at a further distance where the Kona cannot travel.

There are no mechanical changes on this concept except for a set of Eibach lowered springs to lower the ride height by 2 inches. On the interior, it is a colourful cabin equipped with Recaro Sportster CS seats that feature plaid centre sections with a colour scheme that matches the robin’s egg blue from the exterior.

The Jayde comes with a Scosche PowerUp 32K portable charger with a 116.8 Wh battery and an InVert 200 DC-to-AC adapter with 3 outlets. The rest of the car is the second-generation Hyundai Kona which is available in international markets in the form of an ICE car with 2 petrol engine options and an EV.

Currently, in India, we have only the previous generation EV which comes equipped with a 39.2 kWh battery pack and an electric motor that sends power to the front wheels. The power output stands at 134 bhp of peak power and 395 Nm of peak torque. This model has a claimed range of 452 km on a single charge.