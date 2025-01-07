This Hybrid SUV Boasts Twin 30-Inch 6K Screens & Makes 845 HP

Lynk & Co 900 is a six-seater plug-in hybrid luxury SUV based on the updated version of Volvo’s SPA Evo architecture

Lynk & Co has unveiled its flagship plug-in hybrid SUV, the Lynk & Co 900. Set to launch in March in China, this six-seater SUV stretches 5.24 meters in length, 20 cm longer than its predecessor, the Lynk & Co 09. With a width of 1.99 meters, a height of 1.81 meters and a 3.16-meter wheelbase, it promises a spacious cabin.

The flexibility includes captain’s chairs in the second row that slide 55 cm and a third row adjustable by 12.5 cm, reclining to 155 degrees. Inside, the 900 offers innovative seating features including second-row seats that can rotate 180 degrees. The SPA Evo platform, an advanced iteration of Volvo’s SPA platform, ensures efficient cabin utilisation of over 88 per cent with a maximum height of 1.293 meters.

The SUV also boasts dual-chamber air suspension with continuous damping control which is said to ensure optimal ride comfort by adapting to road conditions in milliseconds. The Lynk & Co 900 is available with various powertrain configurations such as 1.5L and 2.0L turbo engines paired with electric motors. Output ranges from 711 hp in entry-level models to 845 hp in the top-end triple-motor variant, enabling a 0-100 kph sprint in under five seconds.

Two battery options, 43 kWh and 50 kWh, offer quick 15-minute charging from 30 per cent to 80 per cent while advanced rear-wheel steering allows tight turns and crab-walk manoeuvres. One of the major highlights is the presence of an infotainment setup that features dual 30-inch 6K screens along with a 92-inch AR head-up display and multiple smaller displays for climate and entertainment controls.

Powered by dual Snapdragon 8295 chips, the system is said to offer smooth performance. The interior also boasts premium material finishes, ambient lighting, a 31-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system, dual pane sunroofs, wireless smartphone charging facility and folding tray tables for added convenience.

On the outside, the Lynk & Co 900 flaunts aero flush handles, H-shaped LED DRLs and customisable LED panels. As for safety, it gets thermoformed side panels, a unique W-shaped crumple zone, lidar and 4D radar supporting autonomous driving suite.