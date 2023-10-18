This Honda E-Clutch Tech For Bikes Could Be A Game Changer

Having a hard time operating the clutch of your motorcycle in traffic? Honda has a solution for this problem in the form of its latest E-Clutch technology

There’s no denying the fact that Honda has always been the forerunner in introducing new technology to the global two-wheeler market. Yet again, the Japanese brand has brought something exciting for us in the form of a new E-Clutch technology. As the name suggests, this is an automated clutch system which will allow for clutch-less gear shifts in a motorcycle.

This technology is something similar to the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) gearbox which we are getting in some cars from Hyundai and Kia. This iMT system misses out on a clutch but still gets a manual gearbox and it uses an ‘intelligent intention sensor’ located on the gear lever to engage or disengage the clutch. However, the Honda E-Clutch technology will still get a proper clutch in order to meet a wide range of rider demands.

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer claims that it will be the world’s first automatic clutch control system for multi-gear motorcycle transmission. This technology is intended to enable smooth starting, shifting gears and stopping without the hassle of operating the clutch lever. This technology can turn out to be a boon for daily city commuters who have to deal with heavy traffic and save them from frequent clutch operations.

Talking about its working, the Honda E-Clutch uses electronic control technology which provides a fine-tuned automated clutch control enabling smooth working in all kinds of conditions. Honda further claims that the E-Clutch will achieve smooth starting, shifting gears and stopping more naturally than a rider’s manual clutch operation.

As mentioned earlier, the E-Clutch system will still get a manual clutch lever like any motorcycle and it can be manually operated by gripping the lever, even when the clutch is controlled electronically. According to Honda, “This allows the system to be used by more riders of diverse riding experience and skills, who can concentrate on the fun of riding in more comfort.”



In addition to this, the E-Clutch system is lightweight and compact. It can be installed without making any major changes to the existing engine layouts. Currently, Honda also uses DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) on its high-end bikes like the Africa Twin, Gold Wing and the NT1100 sold in the international markets. So, this is not the first time for the Japanese bike manufacturer to introduce a new transmission technology in its products.

While the exact timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch technology in production bikes is unknown, Honda plans to apply the new system to its ‘FUN’ motorcycle models over time.