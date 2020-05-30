This Heavily Customised Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Scrambler Looks Absolutely Mad

This custom Bajaj Pulsar NS200 naked motorcycle has been equipped with custom components which has transformed into a gorgeous scrambler

The Pulsar NS200 is currently the flagship naked sports bike in Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar line-up, and it surely is a looker, thanks to its aggressive and muscular styling. However, a modification house in Philippines called Tokwa Party Garage has taken it a step further by customising the naked motorcycle into an eye-catchy scrambler.

With all the modifications in place, it is impossible to tell that this is indeed a Bajaj Pulsar NS200 under the skin. For starters, the bike gets a metallic white finish on the fuel tank, along with other components that match the paint scheme of the tank. A custom made metallic white visor can also be seen, that makes the motorcycle look very premium. The bike also gets a clip-on handlebar.

This Pulsar NS200 sports an LED headlamp with a black frame, a raised front fender that matches the body’s paint scheme. Also seen is a matching bash plate, which not only looks good but hints at the bike’s capabilities. The motorcycle sports huge dual-purpose tyres with thick tread, which will provide an exceptional grip on all kinds of terrain.

At the rear, this custom NS200 gets a naked frame with an LED tail light placed just under the custom single piece red seat, and a completely blank tail section. The motorcycle rides on the same alloy wheels that the stock Bajaj Pulsar NS200 uses. It also gets a custom exhaust system with a raised muffler, and to be fair, it looks too good.

No mechanical changes have been made to the bike. With that being said, it continues to draw power from the 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 24.5 PS of maximum power at 9750 rpm, along with 18.5 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm.

As of now, Bajaj retails the Pulsar NS200 at a starting price of Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle competes against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR200 as well as the Yamaha FZ250 in the Indian market.