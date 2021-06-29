This Harley-Inspired Custom RE Classic 350 Boasts High Street Cred

Here, we have a modified Royal Enfield Classic 350, which has been transformed into a Harley-Davidson V-Rod lookalike

Royal Enfield motorcycles are extremely popular among two-wheeler enthusiasts in India. A majority of RE owners are also fans of customisations, and we’ve seen plenty of modified Royal Enfield bikes over the years. Here, we bring you another custom-built model, by Bittoo Bike Modification, a custom motorcycle garage near Karol Bagh, Delhi.

This here is a modified Royal Enfield Classic 350, which draws design inspiration from Harley-Davidson V-Rod. The mod job is quite extensive, and it’s impossible to recognise the base motorcycle here. At the front, we see a round halogen headlamp, along with a new triple clamp, telescopic forks, and front fender.

The handlebar is mounted on a pair of aftermarket risers. The fuel tank is low but wide, and below it, we see a custom engine cover that mimics a V-twin motor. The fake V-twin is complemented by twin exhaust pipes, one of which has been added purely for aesthetics. The front engine cowl features air vents, to let the engine breathe and cool down.

The motorcycle gets a single seat, which has been positioned quite low. The footpegs are placed way forward, giving the bike a foot-forward and stretched-arms riding stance. The turn indicators are all aftermarket units, sporting custom covers as well. The rear fender is quite short, which makes it easy to flaunt the massive rear tyre.

The front tyre is quite wide as well, and we get alloy wheels on both ends of the bike. The taillight is a sleek aftermarket unit, mounted on the left swingarm alongside the numberplate. The wheelbase of this custom Royal Enfield has been stretched by a significant margin, and the larger dimensions give it a lot of road presence.

We’re not fans of the massive fake V-twin, but the rest of the design is quite impressive. Sadly, modifications of these kinds have been outlawed in India, and riding such a motorcycle on public roads would cause you to be fined heavily. This custom bike is quite an attention seeker, which would make it an absolute cop magnet.