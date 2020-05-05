This Futuristic Rendering Depicts All-Electric Husqvarna Vitpilen Bike

The all-electric Husqvarna Vitpilen boasts a clean design with subtle styling elements and not-so-aggressive curves

Husqvarna Motorcycles entered the Indian market in late February 2020 with a couple of motorcycles. The Swedish brand was expected to debut with the Duke 390 based Svartpilen 390 and Vitpilen 390 but it did not turn out to be the case, as the company brought in the Duke 250 based duo. The Vitpilen 250 cafe racer-styled motorcycle and Svartpilen 250 scrambler are up on sale at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) each.

The Huskies have a long road ahead in India despite the success of KTM as the premium motorcycle lineup will indeed be expanded in the years to come. However, an all-electric Husqvarna bike could be far fetched at this point in time but there is no harm in analysing a future prospect. An automobile design graduate from National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad has come up with an electric version of the Vitpilen.

While Manu Mohan says his design depiction is not restricted to a specific manufacturer, you could readily see its coincidence with the Vitpilen. He said that his idea behind the project was to envision a zero-emission bike with “clean and classic” aesthetic language by representing a seamless integration of the retro charm. It is designed to linger back to the past.

Moreover, he imagines it to have “state of the art” technology that concentrates on offering city commuting and occasion rides to the B-roads. He explained further about the design by indicating that the word “serenity” inspired him to design this electric motorcycle and he wants it to ride “as clean as the electric drivetrain itself” according to him.

When you look closer at the design, you will notice the lack of sharp edges and aggressive styling as the design wants to infuse more subtle elements into a single package. Would you like to see a future Husqvarna motorcycle look like this? Have your say in the comments below. The silver body colours goes in line with the black finished fenders and the powertrain area.

The battery pack and other EV components are mounted where the traditional IC engine would be and they are enclosed as a single unit while the blue touches on the wheels and rear monoshock suspension do add subtle visual appeal. Husqvarna brand already sells the EE5 electric motocross styled bike powered by a Li-ion battery and an electric motor. An electric scooter with Bajaj and more products derived from KTM are in the pipeline.