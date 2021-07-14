This Ford F150 Raptor is a Modified Endeavour in Disguise

Here’s a customized Ford Endeavour that hardly looks like one, since it borrows its looks from the Ford F-150 Raptor

Ford F150 Raptor is one of the craziest-looking pickup trucks that are currently on sale globally. Of course, it also packs the performance to serve the looks. In the Indian market, Ford’s F-150 Raptor is not on sale, sadly. The flagship product that Ford has in India is the Endeavour.

The full-size ladder-frame SUV certainly looks brawny, but it misses out on the radness that the F-150 Raptor possesses. However, a lot of modified examples of the Ford Endeavour can be seen on the Indian roads. We have earlier come across models donning the Ranger Raptor’s attire. This time around, here’s an Endeavour that has been modified with an F-150 Raptor’s front face.

These images come from the Instagram account of Carmanexclusive. Well, the folks at Carmanexclusive have performed this modification job. Changes on this modified Ford Endeavour include a complete overhaul of the front face.

The front bumper, radiator grille, headlamps, bonnet, and fenders, are all new. Also, on the sides, chunkier door cladding can be seen. The rear fenders also get custom flares that make this Endeavour get a wider stance. From sideways, it can be seen riding on a set of 20-inch Lenso rims wrapped in Yokohama tyres.

This custom kit comes from Thailand from the collection of TTN Hypersport. Yes! It makes the Ford Endeavour look tough. Also, the elements appear to be designed with perfection and keeping quality in mind. The headlamp units feature Matrix LED elements, thus showcasing the upmarket nature of this kit.

Under the hood, however, things remain as is. Currently, the Endeavour is available with a 2.0L turbocharged oil burner, generating a peak power output of 168 Bhp and max torque of 420 Nm. A 10-speed automatic is a part of the package. Prices for the Ford Endeavour in the Indian market start at Rs. 33.80 lakh (ex-showroom India) and top out at Rs. 36.25 lakh (ex-showroom India). It competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.