This Electric Sedan Boasts A 5 Screen Interior, Is It Way Too Much?

Touchscreen displays are dominating modern car interiors. They help in giving a clean look to the cabin courtesy of the reduced physical buttons and thus enhancing the overall premium appeal of most cars. However, they are not everyone’s favourite as some people contends with the physical controls expecting a direct feedback as they are not tech geeks to constantly manoeuvre through functions and discover the unknown inside the UI.

Not all displays have a clean user interface either making some tasks more tedious than the others and completing certain tasks could prove to be annoying. Nevertheless, these screens are part of the latest industry trend and offering bigger screens have become a priority for many manufacturers as part of new updates. But will it get out of hand? It might, at least in this case!

The Lingxi L electric sedan has been developed by the Dongfeng-Honda partnership in China. It boasts a range of up to 520 km on the CLTC cycle and was first introduced as a concept at the 2023 Guangzhou Motor Show. The images of the production model were released a few months ago through the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The interior images of the Lingxi L have now come up on the internet and is dominated by a dashboard featuring not one, not two, not three but five screens. These comprise a digital instrument console, a central touchscreen infotainment screen, a display for the front passenger, and two monitors for the rear-view cameras. The vehicle also includes a HUD.

Additionally, the cabin features a luxurious headliner covered in Alcantara. The Lingxi L is presented with a striking combination of dual-tone dark blue and white leather upholstery while a wireless smartphone charger and a gear lever can also be seen. What do you think of the five screen interior? Does it feel alright or just way too much?

As for the performance, the Lingxi L features a 59.22 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. This relatively small battery powers a front-mounted electric motor generating 215 hp enabling the electric sedan to achieve a top speed of 160 kmph.