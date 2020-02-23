This ‘Dronco’ Body Kit Gives The Suzuki Jimny A Complete Makeover

The ‘Dronco’ body kit by DAMD Styling Effect of Japan makes the Suzuki Jimny look like the first-gen Ford Bronco

The current-gen Suzuki Jimny has become an immensely popular car, partly because of its off-roading capabilities, and partly because of its classic looks. We previously reported about the car’s 10 month waiting period in Japan. However, it seems like there’s always scope for more.

A Japanese vehicle customization company called ‘DAMD Styling Effect’ has designed a conversion kit for the Jimny to make it look like a Ford Bronco. DAMD Styling Effect has previously created other body kits for the Jimny to make it resemble the Land Rover Defender, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon as well. The company says that the latest ‘Dronco’ body kit “is inspired by “good old American original and beautiful styling”.

The body kit includes the replacement of front and rear bumpers of the Suzuki Jimny with chrome trim, while a ladder has been added to the SUV’s tailgate. The car can be seen sporting the Baby Blue paint scheme, along with a white roof; which the original first-gen Bronco came equipped with.

However, DAMD confirmed that these images are just computer renderings, but it plans to put the Dronco kit into production this year itself. Since its just an external body kit, no mechanical changes will be made to the Suzuki Jimny’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine, that generates 102 PS of maximum power and 130 Nm peak torque.

Apart from that, Suzuki also offers a 660 cc three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with the Jimny in Japan, which complies with the country’s Kei car regulations. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India LTD is also planning to launch the off-roader in India by next year, and would likely introduce it as the next-gen Gypsy, since the iconic car was discontinued last year.

The car was displayed at the Maruti Suzuki’s pavilion at this year’s Auto Expo, which was held earlier this month. Sources say that Maruti showcased to Jimny to determine the response of the buyers, and will decide if the SUV will be brought to the Indian market based on that. If launched, the Suzuki Jimny will directly put up against the upcoming next-gen Mahindra Thar in India.