This Digitally Imagined Tata Safari ST Is Powered By A Hemi V8

Tata Safari with a sporty bodykit and a V8 power plant under the hood sounds like a perfect whip for the millennials who love high-riding SUVs

Tata Safari is the flagship offering of the indigenous carmaker. It was recently launched in the Indian market and is one of the most spacious mid-size three-row SUVs. As of now, over 10,000 examples of the Safaris are on roads in India, as confirmed by the carmaker. Also, a lot of tuned examples are a common sight these days. Recently, we came across a digitally modified example via the Instagram account of Bimble Designs.

A quick look at the images reveals that this modified example is a looker. Talking of the changes, there are many. On the front, it gets a tweaked bumper, which now misses out on headlamp assembly. The radiator grille has been blacked out and carries an “ST” badge. Also, a hood scoop can be seen on the bonnet.

Around the sides, the most noticeable of all changes is the addition of massive rims, which also feature a concave effect, and they are wrapped in low-profile rubber. The ORVM caps and door handles are now body-coloured. Moreover, the lower-most portion gets a massive “SAFARI” decal. The black body cladding seen on the original car has also been painted in the same shade as the bodyshell.

The most distinguished profile, however, is the rear one. The bumper has been tripped a bit, to lend the Safari with a higher departure angle. Also, it gets a diffuser, which is finished in black.

However, the most important and fantasized change here is the addition of a Hemi V8 under the hood. The Hemi V8 range generally starts with power outputs beginning from 425 Hp, while the range-topping iteration of the V8 seen under the hoods of Dodge Demon belts out 840 Hp.

Coming back to the Safari, it uses a 2.0L, 4-cylinder, turbocharged oil burner that produces a rated power output of 170 PS and max torque of 350 Nm. It can be had paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Sold in a host of trim options, prices for the Safari start from Rs. 14.99 lakh and top out at Rs. 21.83 lakh.