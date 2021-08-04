This Digitally Imagined Tata Safari ST Is Powered By A Hemi V8

Mohit Bhardwaj
Modified Tata Safari Front 3 Quarters

Tata Safari with a sporty bodykit and a V8 power plant under the hood sounds like a perfect whip for the millennials who love high-riding SUVs

Tata Safari is the flagship offering of the indigenous carmaker. It was recently launched in the Indian market and is one of the most spacious mid-size three-row SUVs. As of now, over 10,000 examples of the Safaris are on roads in India, as confirmed by the carmaker. Also, a lot of tuned examples are a common sight these days. Recently, we came across a digitally modified example via the Instagram account of Bimble Designs.

A quick look at the images reveals that this modified example is a looker. Talking of the changes, there are many. On the front, it gets a tweaked bumper, which now misses out on headlamp assembly. The radiator grille has been blacked out and carries an “ST” badge. Also, a hood scoop can be seen on the bonnet.

Around the sides, the most noticeable of all changes is the addition of massive rims, which also feature a concave effect, and they are wrapped in low-profile rubber. The ORVM caps and door handles are now body-coloured. Moreover, the lower-most portion gets a massive “SAFARI” decal. The black body cladding seen on the original car has also been painted in the same shade as the bodyshell.

Modified Tata Safari Rear 3 Quarters

The most distinguished profile, however, is the rear one. The bumper has been tripped a bit, to lend the Safari with a higher departure angle. Also, it gets a diffuser, which is finished in black.

However, the most important and fantasized change here is the addition of a Hemi V8 under the hood. The Hemi V8 range generally starts with power outputs beginning from 425 Hp, while the range-topping iteration of the V8 seen under the hoods of Dodge Demon belts out 840 Hp.

Modified Tata Safari Bonnet

Coming back to the Safari, it uses a 2.0L, 4-cylinder, turbocharged oil burner that produces a rated power output of 170 PS and max torque of 350 Nm. It can be had paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Sold in a host of trim options, prices for the Safari start from Rs. 14.99 lakh and top out at Rs. 21.83 lakh.