This Digitally-Built RE Interceptor 650 Has Been Dubbed As ‘TAMRAJ’

Designed by Neev Motorcycles, TAMRAJ is a digitally-built motorcycle based, on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, that has a very bold look that guarantees a high street presence

Regulars here would know that we’ve been frequent with posting about custom-built motorcycles that give a totally new visual appeal to a motorcycle. However, it’s not often that we come across a customized motorcycle that can totally impress us with its bespoke visual package and great craftsmanship. That said, the custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 you see here is definitely one of these rare builds.

Done up by Neev Motorcycles, this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is being called TAMRAJ – The King of Darkness. While any similarity between this motorcycle and a popular novel that has the same name could be purely coincidental, what’s for sure is the bold and badass look this motorcycle through the highly likeable custom package it has received.

At the front-end, it has got a smaller spoke rim that has been shod with beefier rubber. Even the stock front forks have been given an all-black treatment. The stock headlamps has been replaced by a smaller unit, even the speedo console has been removed to achieve a cleaner look. The front mudguard has also received black paint.

In the side profile, you’ll be quick to notice the all-black paint theme for the fuel tank, while the stock side covers have been replaced with custom units with what seem to be faux air scoops. The highlight here, however, is the flat custom seat that has replaced the stock unit. Also, the original end-can has been replaced by a smaller and stubbier unit that might have led to a small improvement in the performance.

Even the rear-end has a cleaner look with a small taillamp replacing the stock unit. The rear mudguard and grabrail have been removed to achieve a cleaner look, while even the stock rear rim has been replaced with a smaller unit that is shod with a meatier tyre.

Details of performance upgrades, if any, aren’t available at the moment but like we said, the new exhaust could have led to a small improvement. In its stock form, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin engine that benefits from fuel-injection and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motor outputs a maximum power of 47.65 PS and a peak torque of 52 Nm.