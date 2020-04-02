This DC2 Digitally Rendered Ambassador EV Will Make Your Jaw Drop!

The Hindustan Ambassador continues to be used by politicians across the country and is still considered one of the most iconic cars that has been made in India

DC Design recently made its comeback after battling with financial problems last year, and in its second innings in the country, the brand is now known as DC2. Founded by Dilip Chhabria in 1993, DC Design made a lot of headlines for launching India’s first sports car, the DC Avanti in 2015.

It seems like the Indian design house is back into business since DC2 recently revealed a futuristic fully-electric Ambassador concept that might become a reality if there is enough demand for the car. The digitally rendered car borrows styling cues from the original Ambassador, including the car’s silhouette.

Up front, the Ambassador EV sports a massive grille which is flanked by LED headlamps. Unlike the regular four-door Ambassador, the DC2 concept comes with only two doors. However, more doors can be added if DC2 does decide to bring the car to the market. Apart from that, the car comes with steel rims that make the car look classy.

The Hindustan Ambassador was one of the first made-in-India vehicles. The rear-wheel-driven sedan was, and still continues to be a part of the garages of a lot of celebrities and politicians. This helped the Ambassador carve out its very own iconic image in the country. The car’s design was inspired from the Morris Oxford series III, sold in the UK.

DC2 has revealed no information about the Ambassador EV’s powertrain, but since it will be offered as an all-electric car, we expect it to be offered with an adequate range to commute within the city without worrying.

Keeping in mind the design of the car, along with the all-electric drivetrain, the Ambassador EV will definitely be an expensive affair, if it is actually brought to the market. As of now, the most affordable electric sedan in the country is the Tata Tigor EV, which has been priced between Rs 9.54 lakh and Rs 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).