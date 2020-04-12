This Cutesy Suzuki Jimny Pickup Truck Meets Daily Utility Needs

While the fourth generation of the Suzuki Jimny has been a great hit in its 3-door short-wheelbase format, the SUV is being sold even as a pickup truck in New Zealand

The MK4 Suzuki Jimny has been a huge hit everywhere around the world. The affordable mini SUV is small in size but has a lot of character. Moreover, it’s great off-roading credentials has helped it eat into the popularity of some of the more sophisticated SUVs. While there have been many modifications available for the latest-gen Jimny, here’s a

Suzuki Jimny Pickup truck that is being sold officially by Suzuki dealerships in New Zealand.

Well, frankly, this Suzuki Jimny Pickup isn’t exactly a challenger to the likes of Toyota Hilus, Ford Ranger and other such traditional pickup trucks but what it misses out in terms of load-hauling capability is made up by the tonnes of character it offers. This official modification job is being offered by Suzuki New Zealand in Whanganui.

To create this interesting little pickup truck, the local distributor of Suzuki cars in New Zealand has chopped off the rear-half of the sheetmetal and put a cargo bay instead. What’s also worth a mention here is that this modification is endorsed by the authorities, which means you can easily get the car registered as soon as you drive it off a showroom.

The Suzuki Jimny Pickup truck is based on the entry-level JZ trim and not the Sierra version. What it means is that this offering misses out on some of the basic creature comforts that are on offer on the top of the line version. For example, you don’t get the alloy wheels or the projector headlamps.

However, you do get the dual sensor brake support and high beam assist as a part of the standard safety package. What you also don’t get though is an automatic transmission option as the JX trim is sold only with a 5-speed manual transmission. Other bits that you don’t get on this car include leather steering wheel, auto climate control and SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment unit.

Powering the Suzuki Jimny Pickup Truck is a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 100.5hp and a peak torque of 130Nm. Like we said, a 5-speed manual transmission is the only option available. It costs $37,990, a solid $12,000 more than what you would pay for the base-level Jimny Sierra.

Pic Source: Kap